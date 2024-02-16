Unusual attractions in Portugal: Discover the fun side of the country

Portugal is a fascinating combination of panoramic views and interesting excursions, making it a place worth visiting. Ancient cities and magnificent medieval fortresses, clean beaches and well-developed infrastructure, numerous resorts and gorgeous local cuisine make a vacation in this country rich and varied.

Although there are many tourist attractions that your guide will take you to, this country is home to many unusual experiences that will make you discover its lesser-known side. Newsbytesapp.com writes about such places.

Benagil Sea Cave

Benagil Sea Cave has a huge opening at the top, through which sunlight penetrates and enhances the beach experience. It was formed due to the erosion of limestone caused by rains over time. The area at the top is fenced off, but visitors can still look down on the beach below, allowing them to enjoy the sunlight from above.

St. Mary's Chapel of Adelaide

The Chapel of St. Mary Adelaide houses the incorrupt body of Mary Adelaide, who was born in 1835 and was buried here when she died of an illness. When the land where she was buried was sold, her coffin was left behind. Shockingly, it is believed that her clothes were still intact and she smelled of roses even after decades.

Oceanario De Lisboa

The Oceanario De Lisboa is a huge aquarium in Portugal that is home to more than 8,000 different marine creatures. From sharks and colourful coral reefs to sea otters and stingrays, you can see them all up close. The destination also offers excursions, the cost of tickets for which is quite affordable. All in all, it's a fun place for kids and sea lovers.

Lake Furnas

Lake Furnas is perfect for those looking for a little thrill during a vacation. Here you can go canoeing and see incredible views of bamboo and redwood forests, meadows and jungles. If the forests don't interest you, you can go cycling along the lake as there is an eight-kilometre-long trail.