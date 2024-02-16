The happiest cities in the world have been named

Feeling happy in your own country or city is a great fortune for anyone. It's not for nothing that there is a saying "home is where the heart is". The British research company, the Institute for Quality of Life, has compiled a list of the 200 happiest cities in the world.

The happiness of the residents of these cities was assessed based on indicators such as education, economy, transportation, satisfaction with the political system, and the state of the environment.

The top 10 lucky cities look like this: