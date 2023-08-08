Stars who admitted to bullying in childhood: they were brutally abused

Bullying is an unfortunate reality that affects people from all walks of life, even those who are currently in the spotlight. It's easy to think of successful people as confident and famous. However, their path to fame has not always been smooth.

Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, Henry Cavill and others have faced significant challenges, including bullying in childhood and adolescence. Their stories are a powerful reminder that success often comes through struggle, and even stars are not immune to the darker sides of life.

Lady Gaga

Known for her powerful voice and unique style, Gaga said that memories of being bullied helped her to get closer to her character Ellie in the film A Star Is Born. The woman shared that when she believed in herself and pursued her dreams as a singer and songwriter, Ellie, her character, lacked self-belief due to the harsh realities of the music industry. Gaga drew inspiration from her school days when she faced bullying and ridicule because of her big dreams.

Video of the day

Read also: Unexpected facts about Margot Robbie: she gave up Playboy and went to circus school

Bella Hadid

A successful model usually ignores haters on social media. However, there are times when comments become too unfair and offensive to ignore. Hadid expressed her reaction to the hurtful comments, saying that she did not want to participate in the negativity or respond.

She emphasised the importance of not attacking someone's identity without really knowing them. Hadid's reaction was triggered by a comment that accused her and her close friend Kendall Jenner of plastic surgery.

Tom Holland

Widely known as the friendly neighbourhood kid, Spider-Man faced a lot of challenges before getting this iconic role. As a talented young dancer, Holland was harassed by his peers throughout his early years.

Despite the bullying, his passion for dance remained unshaken. He shared that no amount of bullying could stop him from pursuing his dream.

Read also: Five facts about Tom Hanks: a Medal of Freedom recipient and a distant relative of the president

Kylie Jenner

Kylie said on Snapchat that she had been a victim of bullying since she was nine years old. Despite the difficulties she faced, Jenner expressed her resilience and determination to cope with the situation. She has sought to raise awareness of bullying so that others know they are not alone in their struggles.

Henry Cavill

Famous for his portrayal of Superman, Henry had a different experience growing up. The actor said that he was bullied because he was overweight and was nicknamed "Fat Cavil". Cavill shared that he often called his mother, seeking support during those difficult times. Interestingly, this childhood trauma helped him to understand his role as Superman, a character who felt lonely all his life.

Earlier, UaPortal shared five celebrities who gave up alcohol.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!