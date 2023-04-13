Toothpaste and vinegar: 5 effective means for cleaning white sneakers

White sneakers are stylish and comfortable shoes. They have many advantages, but there is one drawback: they get dirty quickly. UaPortal has collected effective life hacks that will help you keep your sneakers in perfect condition.

Methods of cleaning white sneakers:

Baking soda and vinegar

Soda and vinegar are usually in everyone's home. In addition to being used in cooking, they are great for cleaning dirty sneakers. Take a tablespoon of vinegar and the same amount of soda, and mix. Apply the mixture to the sneakers with a brush. Leave for half an hour and wash off with warm water.

Toothpaste

Toothpaste can be used on the soles of running shoes. Apply the paste with a brush and rub gently. Rinse with water.

Dishwashing liquid

Take a tablespoon of dishwashing liquid and mix it with warm water. Wet the brush in the solution and rub the sneakers.

Lemon juice and baking soda

Take a tablespoon of soda and the same amount of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to the sneakers. Leave for half an hour. Wash off with warm water.

Cornstarch

Sprinkle it on your sneakers and leave it for a few hours. Remove the starch with a soft brush.

