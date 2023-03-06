Zodiac forecasts of personal growth for the week: who the stars will smile upon

Astrologers say that personal growth largely depends on the stars. Particular attention should be paid to the Moon in Virgo, Mars in Gemini, and Uranus in Taurus from March 6 to 12.

Virgo

The position of the Moon in Virgo this week will give you attention to detail, as well as increased organization in all areas of life. It's a great time to take the initiative in planning, goal-setting, and problem-solving. Take advantage of your energy now: tackle projects you've been putting off or make plans for the future.

Read also: Astrologers have named four zodiac signs that will enter into a relationship in March

Video of the day

Gemini

The Mars conjunction with Gemini provides excellent opportunities for communication, networking, and bonding this week. It also increases your ambition, so don't be afraid to take bold steps and take risks. This is a great time to assert yourself and start working towards your goals.

Taurus

Uranus conjunct Taurus helps open your mind to new possibilities and stimulates creative thinking. It's an ideal time for introspection and exploring ideas you wouldn't normally consider. Take advantage of the opportunities that open up to you this week - they may lead to growth and progress more than expected!

Earlier, astrologers revealed how men from the first half of the zodiac signs, from Aries to Virgo, and the second, from Libra to Pisces, show their love.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!