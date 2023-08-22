Signs from the Universe: what signs warn of trouble

Folk omens are not limited to weather forecasts and warnings against meeting black cats. In fact, there are many signs that may indicate trouble is coming. Ensuring that your home is as secure as a formidable fortress is crucial to protecting yourself from adversity. However, certain signs can serve as a warning of potential conflicts and difficulties.

For example, if a light bulb suddenly goes out, it could mean that a family argument is imminent. In some cases, these quarrels can even lead to a breakup. Likewise, a falling photograph or a broken mirror can indicate personal trauma or unhappiness. On the other hand, a stopped clock can portend financial difficulties and poor health.

It is often advised not to return for a forgotten item, as this can cause difficulties and disrupt plans. Similarly, if you accidentally put on a T-shirt inside out, be prepared for possible verbal abuse. However, you can also protect yourself from negativity, for example, by attaching a pin to your clothes.

Video of the day

Read also: They bring bad luck and can predict illness: interesting superstitions about cats

Love signs can play a role in protecting romance and preserving relationships. Esotericists warn against giving yellow objects as gifts, as it is believed to accelerate the breakup of a relationship. In addition, losing a comb or pin can serve as a warning of a potential romantic rival on the horizon, prompting you to remain vigilant.

The appearance of a butterfly in your home may initially bring joy, but it is believed to portend an illness that may befall a family member. Therefore, it is advisable to actively monitor the health of your loved ones.

The presence of cockroaches in the house means not only a lack of care for the home, but also an unwillingness to maintain financial stability. People who are aware of this belief understand that an invasion of these pests can disrupt cash flow. So, they take quick action to eliminate the uninvited guests.

By paying attention to these signs and beliefs, you can identify potential problems and take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones. Although some may consider these folk signs to be mere superstitions, they are passed down from generation to generation, serving as a reminder of the need to be attentive to the world around us.

As a reminder, UAportal told you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!