Earth will be covered by a magnetic storm in the near future: dangerous dates have been announced

Several magnetic storms are expected in March. They will affect the health and well-being of weather-dependent people.

In particular, there will be several dangerous dates in the first month of spring. Read more about how to protect your health and when to expect magnetic storms in our article.

Data from the Space Weather Prediction Centre of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show that in March 2023, magnetic storms will be of varying intensity, from the weakest to the strongest.

The nearest magnetic storm will hit the Earth on 12 March, but its intensity will be weak. More powerful storms are expected on 12, 19, 24-26 and 31 March.

Video of the day

On 12 March - a weak magnetic storm,

On 19 March - an average magnetic storm,

On 24 March - a weak magnetic storm,

On 25 March - an average magnetic storm,

On 26 March - a powerful magnetic storm,

On 31 March - an average magnetic storm.

What are magnetic storms and how do they affect the body?

Magnetic storms are perturbations of the Earth's geomagnetic field with varying intensity that can last from several hours to several days. These phenomena affect the operation of communication systems and the human body.

Most of the time, magnetic storms can cause discomfort for weather-dependent people. Sensitive people experience the following symptoms:

headache and dizziness;

irritability and depressed mood;

high or low blood pressure;

problems with sleep;

joint pain;

apathy and anxiety;

depression for which there is no cause;

disorders of the cardiovascular system;

exacerbation of chronic diseases.

How to help your body during magnetic storms

The intensity of magnetic storms directly affects the human condition. To avoid negative consequences, you should eat right and exercise on dangerous days.

In addition, weather-dependent people should monitor their daily routine: go to bed on time and have a good rest.

On such days, you should drink more water, tea, and avoid alcoholic beverages and coffee. Try to avoid stress and conflicts.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

As a reminder, doctors have explained why eating sugar-free jelly regularly can improve your health. It contains essential amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, which can be of great benefit to the body.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!