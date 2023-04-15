Baked duck breast from Yevhen Klopotenko: a delicious recipe
Duck breast with blackcurrant sauce and pickled leeks is a great option for a festive dish. The look and taste of a restaurant dish, but even a novice can cook it.
Ingredients:
- 2 pcs. duck breast
- 100 g of leeks
- 2 st. l. vinegar (9%)
- 200 g of black currants (frozen)
- 3 st. l. sugar
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp. l. vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Cut the leek into rings and marinate for 20 minutes in a solution of vinegar and water (1:2).
Make transverse incisions on the duck breasts, salt, and pepper.
Fry the breast in a small amount of oil on both sides. While frying, add a sprig of rosemary. After that, put it in a preheated oven for 10 minutes.
Sauce:
Take black currants and duck fat from the pan, mix them in a saucepan, add sugar, and cook for 5-7 minutes after boiling.
Read also: Leg of lamb for the festive table according to an English recipe.
Rub the sauce through a sieve.
Thinly slice the finished breast and serve with sauce and pickled leeks.
We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for homemade sausage without a casing.
If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!