Baked duck breast from Yevhen Klopotenko: a delicious recipe

Duck breast with blackcurrant sauce and pickled leeks is a great option for a festive dish. The look and taste of a restaurant dish, but even a novice can cook it.

Ingredients:

- 2 pcs. duck breast

- 100 g of leeks

- 2 st. l. vinegar (9%)

- 200 g of black currants (frozen)

- 3 st. l. sugar

- 1 sprig of rosemary

- salt and pepper to taste

- 1 tbsp. l. vegetable oil

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Cut the leek into rings and marinate for 20 minutes in a solution of vinegar and water (1:2).

Make transverse incisions on the duck breasts, salt, and pepper.

Fry the breast in a small amount of oil on both sides. While frying, add a sprig of rosemary. After that, put it in a preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Video of the day

Sauce:

Take black currants and duck fat from the pan, mix them in a saucepan, add sugar, and cook for 5-7 minutes after boiling.

Read also: Leg of lamb for the festive table according to an English recipe.

Rub the sauce through a sieve.

Thinly slice the finished breast and serve with sauce and pickled leeks.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for homemade sausage without a casing.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!