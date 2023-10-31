Hold your breath and drink water: how to get rid of hiccups quickly

Looking for tips on how to get rid of hiccups quickly? UAportal will tell you about effective methods and tips that will help you stop these unpleasant sensations.

Stay calm and drink enough water

One of the most effective ways to get rid of hiccups quickly is to stay calm and drink enough water. Hiccups are often caused by irritation or spasms of the diaphragm muscles. Drinking a glass of water can help relax the diaphragm and stop the hiccups. Drink water in slow sips, focusing on taking deep breaths between each sip.

Hold your breath

Another technique to get rid of hiccups quickly is to practice holding your breath. Take a deep breath, hold it for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly. This process can help reset your breathing rhythm and stop the hiccups. Repeat this process several times until the hiccups go away.

Apply pressure to the right points

Applying light pressure to certain areas of the body can also help eliminate hiccups. The two most common points to press are just above the upper lip and below the earlobes. Use your fingertips to press lightly on these points for a few seconds. This can stimulate the nerves in the area and stop the hiccups.

Gargle

Gargling with cold water can stop hiccups. The coordination required for gargling, combined with the cold temperature of the water, can help get rid of this unpleasant sensation.

As a reminder, hiccups are caused by involuntary contractions of the diaphragm, a muscle located between the chest and abdomen.

