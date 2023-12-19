Why people hang a horseshoe in their home: Its symbolism

The horseshoe has long been considered a powerful talisman that attracts positive energy and repels negativity. However, it is important to understand how to hang a horseshoe correctly to utilize its full potential. UAportal will tell you what folk signs say about the horseshoe.

Ancestors passed down stories about various talismans that were believed to protect homes from misfortune and bring prosperity and joy. The horseshoe occupies an important place among these talismans. No one would be surprised to see a horseshoe above the entrance to a friend's or family member's house, but many people do not know about its symbolism and why it occupies a familiar place above the door.

The horseshoe was revered by our ancestors as a powerful talisman, and its meaning is deeply rooted in Ukrainian traditions that have survived over time.

But why people hang a horseshoe in their home? This belief comes from the idea that finding a horseshoe lost by a horse on the road should be considered a lucky accident. Our ancestors would pick it up, bring it home, and carefully attach it above the front door, ideally nailing it down. Even when a horseshoe is a gift, it serves as a powerful amulet.

The horseshoe symbolizes the expulsion of negativity. It has the ability to purify and protect the home from evil intent, as well as attract happiness and prosperity.

The way in which the horseshoe is hung - up or down - depends on the desired goal. Hanging the horseshoe with the ends down is recommended for those who are looking for protection from anger, ill-wishers and the evil eye. You can place the amulet both inside and outside, above the front door. With this arrangement, any negative energy directed at your home will pass through one end of the horseshoe and out the other, preventing it from staying inside.

If your main goal is to attract peace, happiness, prosperity, and wealth to your home, attach the horseshoe with the ends up above the front door, both inside and outside.

