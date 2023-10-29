Forget about cockroaches in the house: how to get rid of unwanted guests

UAportal will tell you about effective and easily accessible methods to get rid of cockroaches in your home once and for all. From using baking soda to creating traps from common household items.

Maintain cleanliness

Keeping your home clean is an effective defense against cockroaches. Not leaving dirty dishes in the sink overnight and wiping down countertops regularly are important steps. In addition, to deprive cockroaches of water, any leaking pipes or faucets should be fixed. Finally, frequent vacuuming and mopping of floors helps eliminate food crumbs or spilled liquids that can attract these unwanted guests.

Seal cracks

To prevent cockroaches from entering your home, it's important to seal all potential entry points. Carefully check windows and doors for gaps and cracks and seal them using waterproof tape. Also, check plumbing fixtures, vents and outlets for any openings and make sure they are sealed tightly.

Use natural repellents

Folk remedies offer a range of natural repellents that can effectively repel cockroaches. Combining equal parts baking soda and sugar is one of the following methods. Placing this mixture in areas where there are cockroaches, such as under sinks, in corners, or behind appliances, attracts the pests with sugar while disrupting their digestive system with baking soda. Essential oils such as peppermint or cedarwood are also effective.

Set traps

One effective method of catching and killing cockroaches is to set traps. Strategically set sticky traps or place baits made of baking soda and sugar in specific locations. These baits will attract cockroaches, causing them to fall into the trap or consume the poison. Replace or replenish the baits regularly to maintain their effectiveness.

Maintain cleanliness around the house

Taking care of the exterior areas around your home is important to prevent cockroach infestations. Removal of standing water, regular cleaning of gutters near exterior walls contribute to effective protection. Properly sealing garbage cans and placing them away from the front door is also important.

