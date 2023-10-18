WhatsApp or Telegram: what to choose and what's the difference

UAportal has prepared a detailed analysis comparing Telegram and WhatsApp, focusing on important elements that can help users decide which messaging app suits their preferences and needs best. Discover knowledge about the features, privacy aspects and messaging capabilities of these widely used platforms.

Privacy

When it comes to privacy and security, Telegram is characterized by end-to-end encryption of all messages, ensuring that only the person to whom they are intended has an access to them. In a comparison, WhatsApp also provides end-to-end encryption, but Telegram offers a unique "Secret Chats" feature to increase privacy and self-destruct messages.

File Sharing

Both Telegram and WhatsApp have excellent file sharing capabilities, albeit with some variations. Telegram makes it easy to transfer large files up to 2GB, which is suitable for sharing high-resolution photos and videos. WhatsApp, on the other hand, has a file size limit of 100 MB, making it less convenient for sharing files between contacts.

Limitation

When it comes to group chats and channels, Telegram and WhatsApp offer similar functionality. However, Telegram stands out because one group can have more participants (up to 200,000), while WhatsApp has a lower limit of 256 participants. In addition, Telegram offers public channels where users can subscribe to topics of the interest, which encourages community building on the app.

Access across devices

Both Telegram and WhatsApp are available for iOS and Android devices, but Telegram goes beyond by offering native apps for Windows, macOS and Linux. Thus, it caters to the needs of users who prefer messaging from their desktops or laptops, providing a more versatile experience across devices.

Belonging to organizations

One of the notable differences between Telegram and WhatsApp is their ownership structure and business models. Telegram operates as an independent organization funded solely by its founder, protecting user data and avoiding making a profit from it. In contrast, WhatsApp is owned by Facebook,which is raising concerns about privacy and data collection practices.

