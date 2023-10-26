The pervasive power of stereotypes: prejudices that live forever

Stereotypes, a fascinating aspect of human nature, are deeply rooted across cultures. Passed down from generation to generation, these tales and legends transcend logic and evidence, capturing the mind for centuries. UAportal has prepared a few popular stereotypes that will forever remain in your memory.

Black cat and its misfortune

The prejudice about a black cat crossing the road originated in the Middle Ages and knows no bounds. Associated with the image of a witch, the black cat gained an unfavorable reputation. In the past, it was even believed that the black cat had the ability to carry the illness of the infant it was rocking, thus personifying all evil.

Sitting up before traveling

Probably a familiar tradition of squatting before embarking on a long journey. Symbolically, the threshold of the house represents the boundary between our world and the netherworld. It is believed that the squatting person recognizes and addresses the patron spirits protecting the house, conveying a promise to return.

Loneliness Corner

The mysterious tradition of refraining from sitting on the corner of the table has different interpretations. Some argue that it serves as a means to induce marriage; however, the most common notion again has to do with the concept of boundaries. The corner is the boundary between our world and the netherworld, imposing limits to be observed.

Scattered salt brings discord

An ancient belief warns against the consequences of scattering salt, noting the need for careful handling of this valuable product. It makes sense that wasting an expensive and valuable product will not only lead to financial losses, but will also bring unwanted quarrels.

Licking knives

Knives, sometimes shrouded in mysterious properties, contribute to prejudice. Although there is no proof yet, certainly licking a knife should be avoided as it can lead to injury. The ancients believed that one who dared to lick a knife would acquire a sharp tongue and fiery words.

