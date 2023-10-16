All about pistachios: why nuts are so expensive and how they are useful

UAportal reveals the nutritional value of pistachios and explains the reasons for their high price. Let's find out how pistachios contribute to overall well-being and get an idea of the cultivation, labor-intensive methods and high demand that make these nuts valuable.

Nutritional value

They contain essential nutrients such as protein, fiber and healthy fats. In addition, pistachios contain vitamins and minerals such as vitamin B6, thiamine, phosphorus and potassium.

These nutrients have a variety of health benefits, including supporting heart health, improving digestion, and controlling weight. Adding pistachios to your diet can help improve your overall health.

High cost

Several factors contribute to the high cost. First, pistachios require specific climatic conditions and intensive cultivation methods. The cultivation process can take several years before the trees become productive, which increases the overall costs.

In addition, labor-intensive harvesting and processing methods also affect pricing. The limited supply and high demand for pistachios, especially for export, further increase the price.

Maximizing the health benefits

Salted and processed pistachios often contain excessive amounts of sodium and harmful additives. By choosing raw or lightly roasted pistachios, you can consume nuts in their most natural form without compromising their nutrient content. They can be enjoyed as a snack, added to salads, or incorporated into a variety of recipes to fully realize their potential.

Proper storage

Due to their high fat content, pistachios can become rancid if stored improperly. It is recommended to store them in a cool, dry place, preferably in an airtight container or resealable bag.

This will help extend their shelf life and preserve their flavor. If you buy pistachios in bulk, you should put them in the refrigerator or freezer to keep them fresh for a long time.

Quality of pistachios

Look for pistachios with a bright green color and a characteristic split in the shell. It is important to avoid nuts that have an unusual color or look shriveled or discolored.

Buying pistachios from well-known brands or trusted sources ensures that the nuts are of the best quality. By giving preference to quality, you can fully enjoy the taste of pistachios and get all their nutritional properties.

