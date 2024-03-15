If your glassware has been in the cupboard for a long time, it can lose its shine and look like an antique. Using it can be unpleasant and unhygienic, so it's important to clean it thoroughly.

To clean cloudy glasses, you don't need to buy expensive cleaners or spend time on numerous procedures. Ordinary household products will cope with this task, Telegraph reports.

Restoring the transparency of cloudy glasses

When cleaning glasses, it is important to avoid hot water as it can cause them to become cloudy. Instead, use water at room temperature. Avoid abrasive cleaners and hard sponges that scratch the glass. Micro-scratches can cause dirt, limescale, and grease to collect. Instead, use soft gels and sponges.

You can also use home remedies, such as mustard powder, table vinegar, baking soda, or citric acid.

After washing the glasses, it is ideal to let them air dry. If you need to wipe them, use linen or cotton towels to avoid lint on the surface.

