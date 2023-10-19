Things that should never be thrown out of the house: folk signs

Keeping your home clean is very important to avoid an accumulation of garbage, dust and dirt. Apart from regular cleaning, we recommend to do a thorough cleaning for a few times a year, especially before major holidays, you should clear out storage areas, barns, balconies and verandas. Nevertheless, there are certain things that should never be thrown away.

Religious paraphernalia

Icons, Bibles, crosses and other religious items have a sentimental and cultural value, they are often passed down from generation to generation. If you feel like you no longer need them, it is better to take them to the temple rather than throwing them away.

Photos

It is believed that it is not good to throw away any photos, as they preserve the energy and memories of the people depicted on them. However, if it's necessary, photos can be recycled by burning them, tearing them to shreds or scattering their ashes.

Trimmed nails and hair

It is important to handle clipped nails and hair with care, as they are considered as potential tools to cause damage to the owner if it's used in a wrong way. Do not dispose of them into water, such as a sewer.

Suitable disposal methods include shredding and wrapping them in paper before throwing them in the trash, or burning them.

Salt and bread

Folklore generally recommends not to borrow or throw away salt and bread. These foods symbolize family wealth and their prosperity. Bread crumbs can be given to birds or pets, and salt can be used in cooking as it has a long shelf life and does not spoil.

Wedding attire

The wedding dress and veil are usually treasured items after the marriage ceremony, representing meaningful memories. It is considered as a bad luck to give them away or sell them unnecessarily. Instead, fold the outfit neatly and store it in a safe and protected place.

Watches

Do not simply throw away a wall, desk or wristwatch as doing this you can bring grief and conflicts to the family. If it no longer works, it is advisable to disassemble it for parts before throwing it away as a token of gratitude for its faithful service.

Items associated with money

Money boxes, wallets, purses, purses and other accessories for storing money can also not be thrown in the trash, according to the folk beliefs. Despite wear and tear, broken clasps or deterioration, these items can still keep money in the house for a certain period. After they become unusable, it is recommended to bury them far away from the house.

