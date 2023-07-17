Iron or steamer: what to consider when buying appliances

To look great and feel confident, you need to take good care of your clothes. An iron or a steamer can help us with this, eliminating wrinkles and improving the state of things. UAportal has compared these two devices to help you choose the best option.

Iron

Iron has long been a staple of household use around the world. Its flat surface and heat distribution provides a reliable method of smoothing out creases. When ironing, you have precise control over the fabric and can turn it to ensure that every seam is perfectly straight. In addition, the adjustable temperature setting allows you to iron a variety of fabric types, from delicate silk to durable cotton.

On the other hand, ironing can be time-consuming. Especially when it comes to large items or when there are a lot of them. You need to set up a special board, lay out the clothes correctly, and carefully slide the iron over the fabric. This requires a certain level of skill and attention to avoid burning the material. In addition, iron can be bulky and take up a lot of space in your home.

Steamer

Steamers have become very popular because they can quickly and effectively smooth out wrinkles. These portable devices use hot steam to relax the fibers of the fabric, which causes them to naturally straighten. Steamers are especially effective when it comes to delicate fabrics. In particular, silk, chiffon or velvet can be damaged by direct heat.

Steamers are a great choice for people with busy schedules, as they are quite easy to use. There is no need to install a special board or fiddle with cords. The handheld design gives the device maneuverability, making it ideal for traveling or quick use. Steamers are also versatile as they can be used to freshen clothes, eliminate unpleasant odors, and even disinfect certain items. However, it's worth noting that steamers may not have as good an effect as iron. Especially for clothes that require precise folds or crisp collars.

