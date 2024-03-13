Immersing yourself in the world of literature before going to bed can be not only enjoyable but also useful. It not only helps to improve your health but also improves the quality of your sleep. Such a simple change in your evening ritual can have a significant impact on your well-being.

The love of reading unites millions of people around the world. This hobby allows you to discover new worlds or immerse yourself in familiar stories. Reading before bedtime not only relaxes but also has a positive effect on the emotional state, Real Simple writes.

Reading before bed has numerous benefits

It helps you relax and fall asleep faster, especially if you don't read until late at night.

For many people who have difficulty falling asleep, a book can be a great way to fall asleep because it promotes natural drowsiness. Typically, it takes a healthy adult 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep, and reading can speed up the process.

One study found that reading books at night can promote better sleep. However, it is important to note that this effect can be reduced if you use electronic gadgets. The best choice for improving sleep quality is a traditional paper book.

On the other hand, reading from a screen before bed can cause you more harm than good.

It can reduce stress

Reading can also be an effective way to reduce stress levels. If you have difficulty falling asleep due to the activity of thoughts in your head, immersing yourself in the world of books can help you relax. Interestingly, even a short reading session of six pages can reduce stress by 68%, which is more effective than many other relaxation methods.

And given that the average reading pace is one page per minute, it won't take you long to develop this healthy habit.

It can improve cognitive function

Immersing yourself in the world of books is not only fun. It also serves as a great workout for your mind. Regular reading helps to strengthen memory and develop cognitive abilities, which helps to keep your mind sharp.

In addition, scientific observations indicate that systematic reading can reduce the risk of cognitive decline. This process also helps to improve critical thinking skills.

