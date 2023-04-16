Three zodiac signs will find love on April 17-23

UAportal has prepared a love horoscope for April 17-23. During this period, relations will improve in the three zodiac signs due to the influence of Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus.

twins

Gemini is often considered a sign associated with success in love affairs. When Mars enters this sign for a month or a year, it is believed to bring new relationships or renew old ones, inspiring courage and creativity in those who pursue their dreams.

Therefore, people born under this sign should use all the opportunities available to them. They can get closer to achieving their goal of finding true love.

Video of the day

Aries

Jupiter in Aries brings an optimistic outlook on life that helps people fearlessly take risks in search of that special someone. This energy also promotes positive thinking.

Read also: Astrologers named the zodiac signs that are lone wolves

Additionally, Jupiter's presence helps people born under this sign stay focused on what they want. Even when Aries face unexpected difficulties on the way to romantic self-realization, they do not lose focus.

Taurus

The position of Uranus in Taurus means the stability of relationships, both existing and potential, to be created. Couples born under this combination tend to stay together longer than most.

This is due to a solid foundation laid from day one through mutual respect and trust between both parties.

We will remind you that earlier astrologers told you how men from the first half of the zodiac signs, from Aries to Virgo, and the second, from Libra to Pisces, show their love.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!