Three proven ways to add volume to your hair without any hassle

Do you want to add volume to your hair? UAportal has prepared three fantastic tips that will help you achieve voluminous curls without any hassle.

Choose the right haircut and style

Opt for a layered haircut that will add volume to your hair. Layers create movement and remove excess weight, instantly adding volume. Consult your hairstylist to determine the best styling technique for your hair type and desired look.

Consider creating a face-framing style. Short layers around the face add depth and draw attention to your best features. Whether you prefer long, medium, or short hair, the right layered hairstyles can make a big difference in achieving volume.

Styling techniques like razor cutting or spot cutting can also contribute to volume. These techniques create textured ends, giving the hair a fuller appearance.

Use volumizing products

Look for volumizing shampoos and conditioners that help shape and lift the hair. These products are specially formulated to add volume without weighing it down.

After washing, apply a lightweight mousse or volumizing spray to damp hair. These products add texture and hold, making it easier to style and adding volume. Apply the product to the roots and distribute it evenly through the hair using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.

For added volume, consider using a root volume spray or powder. These products are designed to be applied directly to the roots, providing lift and instant volume. To achieve the best results, make sure to follow the instructions provided on the product.

Master the art of blow drying

To achieve voluminous hair, begin by applying a heat protectant spray to safeguard your hair from damage. Then, flip your hair upside down and commence blow-drying from the roots to create lift.

Utilize a round brush to curl the hair away from your face while blow-drying. This technique adds volume to the roots and imparts a smooth, bouncy hairstyle. Prioritize drying the roots first, as they are crucial for achieving maximum volume. Once the roots are dry, continue blow-drying the remaining hair in sections, using a round brush to enhance movement and body.

For additional volume, conclude with a blast of cold air. This will help set the style and add shine to your hair. Avoid over-drying, as it can result in frizz and static.

