Three easy ways to make your own antiseptic

UAportal prepared a material about simple and effective ways to create your own antiseptic from natural ingredients. Learn how you can make antiseptic using simple ingredients.

Mix natural ingredients

One easy way to make your own antiseptic at home is to use natural ingredients that have antibacterial properties. Tea tree oil, known for its antimicrobial properties, can be used to create an effective antiseptic solution.

Raw honey is another ingredient that has antibacterial properties and can be included in a homemade antiseptic. When combined with an oil such as coconut oil or almond oil, these ingredients help create a soothing and healing antiseptic solution.

Try apple cider vinegar

This type of vinegar contains acid that can kill bacteria and prevent infections. To create a homemade antiseptic, it is recommended that you dilute apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to the affected area.

It is important to note that apple cider vinegar can cause burning or irritation in some people, so a skin test is recommended before application. Additionally, combining apple cider vinegar with witch hazel can enhance its antiseptic properties.

Take advantage of essential oils

To further enhance the effectiveness of your homemade antiseptic, you can add antibacterial essential oils to it. Lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint are examples of essential oils that have antimicrobial properties and can help inhibit bacterial growth.

If you mix a few drops of these oils with oil or water and apply the resulting mixture to cuts, scrapes, or insect bites, you can reap a number of benefits. However, be sure to conduct a small skin test before applying the mixture to large areas to avoid any potential adverse reactions.

