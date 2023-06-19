Three summer shoe options that visually lengthen legs and create a slimmer look

With the arrival of the sandal and open-toe season, local and international brands offer a huge number of options. Comfort is paramount for summer footwear, but it is also desirable to achieve a visually appealing appearance.

Many people believe that the only way to achieve this is to wear heels, but this is not the case. UAportal has prepared three options for summer shoes that will help to visually make your legs slimmer.

Platform shoes

Sandals and platform shoes became a prominent trend last summer and continue to dominate the fashion scene this year. These shoes create the illusion of longer legs by elevating the bottom of the foot with their high soles. The best part is that they are very comfortable, so you can show off your stuff without too much discomfort.

Choosing the right color

Even low sandals, flip flops, and trendy mules can make your legs look longer if you choose the right color. To achieve a slimming effect, choose shoes in shades close to your skin color.

You can also combine the color of your summer shoes with the bottom of your outfit. For example, pair white sandals with a white skirt and black sandals with black pants.

Shoes with a pointed toe

Whether they have a slight heel or are flat, pointed-toe shoes, including the trendy mules mentioned earlier, work wonders to visually lengthen the foot and create an elegant, slender look. A pointed toe adds length and enhances the overall look of your feet.

