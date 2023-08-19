Three culinary life hacks that will improve the taste of your dishes

It happens sometimes that you cook according to a recipe, but the taste is still not what you would like to get. UAportal has prepared 3 culinary life hacks that will help you achieve incredible cooking skills.

Acids

Adding lemon juice or vinegar to your dishes can make them more colourful. Acid helps balance the richness of certain ingredients and can improve the overall flavour of a dish. So try adding a little acid to soups, sauces, or even fried vegetables.

Baking soda

Sprinkle a little baking soda on the surface of the meat and wait about 15-20 minutes before cooking. This will help break down proteins, resulting in more tender and juicy meat. However, it is very important to rinse off the baking soda thoroughly before cooking to avoid an unpleasant aftertaste.

Video of the day

Herbs and spices

To bring out the flavours of herbs and spices in a dish, it is important to handle them properly. Immediately before using them, grind the spices to release their essential oils and enhance their flavour. In addition, toasting the whole spices in a dry frying pan before grinding them will also have a good effect.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to melt candied honey properly so that it does not lose its beneficial properties.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!