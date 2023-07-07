Ever since we were kids, we've heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. However, in the morning, it is extremely difficult to find a few minutes to prepare a meal. As a result, you either have to be hungry or buy junk food. UAportal has prepared three options for a healthy breakfast that can diversify your diet without taking up much of your time.

Egg muffins

Eggs are a great source of protein. You can prepare them in advance for a quick and satisfying breakfast. First, you should beat the eggs and add spinach, bell peppers, tomatoes, or other vegetables you have. Add the cheese or bacon to this mixture. Pour this mixture into greased muffin tins. Bake until done.

Egg muffins are not only convenient, but also very versatile. They can be eaten warm or cold, so they're a great way to add vegetables to your breakfast.

Video of the day

Avocado toast

Avocado toast has become very popular recently, thanks to its simplicity and nutritional value. Toast a slice of whole wheat bread and spread ripe avocado on it. You can also add some toppings. For example, mix chopped tomatoes with salt and pepper or drizzle with olive oil. Avocado toast is a nutritious source of healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. It's a satisfying and filling breakfast option that will keep you energized throughout the morning.

Greek yogurt parfait

Greek yogurt is a protein-rich product that can be combined with a variety of toppings to create a hearty and nutritious parfait. Top the Greek yogurt with fresh or frozen berries, add a little honey or maple syrup and sprinkle with granola or nuts for a crunch. Greek yogurt parfait is a good balance of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats. This dessert is not only delicious but also nutritious and healthy.

Earlier, UaPortal shared how to quickly peel a huge amount of new potatoes with a brush.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!