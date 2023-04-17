Three zodiac signs will be lucky on April 17-23

UAportal prepared a horoscope for the week of April 17-23 for three signs of the zodiac. The lucky ones will be lucky because of the favor of the planets.

Aries

This week, Aries will feel the influence of Saturn, which is in their sign. While this may present some challenges, it can also lead to unexpected opportunities for growth and development. People born under this sign are known for their ambitious nature and willingness to take risks to achieve their goals.

If they stay focused and disciplined, they are likely to experience a burst of creativity and inspiration that can lead to success in both their personal and professional lives.

Video of the day

Cancer

Uranus is currently in their sign, which can lead to unexpected changes and changes. Those born under the sign of Cancer may feel more rebellious and restless than usual and may need extra caution to avoid impulsive decisions. However, this combination can also bring exciting new opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery.

Read also: April will bring great luck to three zodiac signs

Cancers are known for their intuitive nature and ability to establish deep connections with other people. This week, they are likely to feel more compassionate and empathetic than usual, which can lead to meaningful connections and positive outcomes.

Pisces

This week, Pisces will feel the influence of Pluto, which is in their sign. It can bring a sense of profound transformation and inner growth, as well as opportunities for spiritual exploration and personal healing.

People born under this sign are known for their dreaminess, imagination, and ability to see the world from a unique point of view. They may also feel more creative and inspired than usual, which can lead to breakthroughs in their creative or intellectual pursuits.

As reported by UAportal, astrologers previously named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!