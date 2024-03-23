Many people appreciate coffee as a morning drink, a relaxation during the workday, or a way to spend time with friends.

To add changes to your favorite beverage, we offer several ways to update its flavor. The Patelnia portal will help you learn more.

What to add to coffee to diversify and improve its flavor

Sugar

Sugar adds a touch of sweetness, softening any bitterness. It also smoothes out the hardness of the water, making the drink more pleasant to the palate. For easier dissolution, you can use fine powdered sugar. Although it is a traditional ingredient, it is worth remembering that some types of coffee, such as latte or Turkish coffee, are usually served without added sweeteners.

Milk or cream

Cream or milk makes coffee softer and enriched with calcium. You can add it directly to the drink or preheat it and whip it into a froth to add aesthetic appeal and a refined taste.

Spices

Spices add spice, richness and depth to coffee, as well as reduce appetite. Black pepper, cardamom, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon are ideal for coffee.

Chocolate

It adds a richer and more sophisticated flavor to the drink. Sprinkling grated chocolate over your frothy coffee, latte, or cappuccino will add a special touch of charm. To make chocolate coffee, you can add pieces of chocolate.

Lemon

In Italy, black coffee is often drunk with lemon, which improves digestion, stimulates the production of gastric juice, and enhances the antioxidant properties of the drink.

Alcoholic beverages

Although coffee and alcohol are not best friends in large doses, a few drops of quality alcohol can give coffee an interesting and unusual flavor. Both sweet liqueurs, such as Irish cream, Baileys, and cherry liqueur, and spirits such as brandy, whiskey, Riga balsam, cognac, and rum, are suitable for the drink.

Don't be afraid to experiment and discover new flavor combinations to make your coffee unsurpassed.

