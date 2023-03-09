Top 5 war films you should definitely watch

UAportal has prepared a list of five best war films. All of them have a fascinating plot.

"Cavalry"

IMDB rating 7.6

Genre: action / adventure / drama / history / war, country USA, duration 130 minutes, 2018, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Director Nicolai Fuglsig tells the true story of a team of 12 American commandos sent to Afghanistan immediately after the 9/11 attacks to help fight the Taliban regime that has taken over most of the country.

"Midway"

This 2019 American epic war film has a 6.8/10 rating on IMDB. The film takes place during World War II, when Japan launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, leading America to engage it on Midway Atoll.

With its star-studded cast including Ed Skrein, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid and many more, "Midway" delivers intense action scenes combined with strong performances that depict moments from history that will never be forgotten.

1917

This historical drama, directed by Sam Mendes, set during the First World War, follows the incredible journey of two British soldiers behind enemy lines as they attempt to save 1600 of their comrades from certain death.

With a rating of 8.4/10 on IMDB, this film definitely deserves the more attention it is getting now that it has been released in 2020. George Mackay as Schofield and Dean Charles Chapman as Blake - these two performers are terrific throughout the film, making this war story impressive and heartbreaking at the same time.

Fury

David Ayer's 2014 film about tank warfare during World War II has a high 7.6/10 rating on IMDB, but remains underrated due to mixed reviews from critics. Starring Brad Pitt, who plays Sergeant Wardaddy, a Sherman tank crew commander.

This film explores themes such as camaraderie under fire, bravery amidst chaos, wartime horror, etc. The film delivers a very solid performance, especially for the supporting characters such as Shia LaBeouf's Bible, who really stood out here, making "Fury" a must-see if you like war genre films in general!

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan's 2017 epic war thriller recounts the miraculous evacuation of Allied troops stranded on the beaches surrounded by the German army during the Battle of France in the early stages of World War II. At the time, civilian boats crossed the English Channel in an attempt to help the outnumbered troops reach safety, despite the constant threat coming from the air above them or from the sea below.

With an average score of 8 / 10 on imdb, Dunkirk is not to be missed as the actors involved in the film Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy give an outstanding performance throughout this tense and gripping drama!

