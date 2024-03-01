Top 5 most popular beauty treatments

Discover the beauty treatments that have gained popularity in the beauty industry. UAportal has found out and compiled the top five most popular beauty treatments that will help improve appearance and are affordable for many.

Laser hair removal

Using advanced technology to target and destroy hair follicles, laser hair removal provides long-term hair reduction and slower hair growth.

Facial care

Facials, peels, and microdermabrasion. These procedures improve skin texture and address common problems such as acne, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation.

Body massage

Using techniques to relieve tension, promote relaxation, and relieve pain, body massage has therapeutic properties

Eyebrow correction

Eyebrow correction includes shaping, coloring, and lamination on a long-term basis, which allows you to give your eyebrows a clear and defined look.

Nail care

Manicure and pedicure allow you to express yourself and create fashionable nail designs while keeping your nails healthy and well-groomed.

