UAportal has prepared a list of the best foods that improve brain function. By including these foods in your diet, you can improve your cognitive abilities and maintain overall health.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish, such as salmon, trout, and sardines, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain development and function. These acids reduce inflammation and promote the growth of new brain cells. In addition, fatty fish is an excellent source of vitamin D, which reduces the risk of cognitive decline.

Blueberries

Blueberries are packed with antioxidants that protect the brain from the effects of stress. Studies show that blueberries can improve memory and cognitive function, especially in older adults. These berries are also rich in vitamins C and E, which reduce the risk of age-related mental decline.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is not only delicious but also good for the brain. It contains flavonoids that improve blood flow, enhancing cognitive function and memory. Dark chocolate also stimulates the production of endorphins, which improve mood. However, moderation in consumption is important due to its high calorie and sugar content.

Read also: 5-minute rule: how to get much more done and be more productive

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds, are great for brain health. They contain antioxidants, vitamin E, and healthy fats that improve memory and cognitive function. Nuts and seeds are also rich in magnesium, iron, zinc, and essential minerals for brain function.

Green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables, including spinach, kale, and broccoli, are rich in nutrients that support brain health. They are packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamin K, and folic acid, which reduces the risk of cognitive decline. In addition, greens contain compounds that reduce inflammation and promote normal blood flow to the brain.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to unleash your potential easily and quickly.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!