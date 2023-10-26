Top 5 foods that are dangerous to eat on an empty stomach

UAportal has prepared a list of foods that can be potentially dangerous when consumed on an empty stomach. Find out how you can improve your eating habits while avoiding potential problems associated with eating certain foods.

Daily video

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits, such as oranges or grapefruits, can increase the acidity in the stomach if consumed on an empty stomach. This can potentially lead to heartburn or indigestion. It is best to consume citrus fruits after a meal or with a snack to neutralize the acid.

Spicy foods

Spicy foods, such as chili peppers, can be hard on the digestive system if eaten on an empty stomach, due to the compound capsaicin. These foods can cause irritation or inflammation in the stomach. It is recommended to eat spicy foods along with a regular balanced diet.

Read also: 5 bad habits of coffee lovers that can shorten their lives

Coffee

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach stimulates the production of stomach acid, which leads to stomach irritation or heartburn. It is recommended to drink coffee after meals to minimize the risk of such problems. In addition, caffeine has a diuretic effect, which can lead to dehydration if consumed without food.

Grains

Sprouted grains may contain enzymes that are difficult to digest on an empty stomach, causing bloating, gas, or discomfort. Including them in a balanced diet can help digestion and prevent such problems.

Carbonated beverages

Carbonated beverages, such as soda or sparkling water, can cause bloating and gas when consumed on an empty stomach due to their carbon dioxide content. To minimize potential digestive problems, it is recommended to consume carbonated beverages with or after meals.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 things you shouldn't do in the morning to avoid harming your health.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!