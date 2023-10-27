Top 5 folk methods to speed up hair growth

A long and thick braid is the dream of almost every girl. UAportal delved into the sphere of folk remedies for hair growth, revealing natural and effective ways that have passed the test of time.

Onion juice

Onion juice is a popular folk remedy for stimulating hair growth. It contains sulfur, which stimulates the production of collagen, which is essential for hair growth. Apply onion on your scalp, massage lightly, leave it on for 15-30 minutes and rinse it off with shampoo.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera nourishes the scalp and promotes hair growth. Take the gel out of the plant and apply it on your scalp. Gently massage and leave on for 30 minutes before rinsing off. Repeat 2-3 times a week.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil prevents hair breakage and promotes hair growth. Heat it and apply it on your scalp and hair, massage and leave it on overnight. The next morning, wash with a mild shampoo. Repeat once or twice a week for best results.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil stimulates hair follicles and improves blood circulation for hair growth. Apply a few drops on your scalp, leave it on for one hour and wash your hair as usual. Repeat 2-3 times a week.

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds strengthen hair follicles and stimulate hair growth. Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them to a paste. Apply the paste on your scalp and hair, leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse it off. Repeat the procedure weekly.

