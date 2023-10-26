UAportal has prepared a material about habits, implementing which you can achieve sustainable weight loss and improve your overall health.

Regular exercise

Regular exercise is crucial for weight loss and overall health. Physical activity helps burn calories, build muscle and improve cardiovascular health.

A balanced and nutritious diet

Eating a balanced and nutritious diet is important for weight loss and overall health. Focus on consuming a variety of nutrient-rich foods including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats.

Adequate hydration

Consuming enough water often doesn't count, but it plays an important role in weight loss and wellness. Water helps maintain proper bodily functions, aids digestion and promotes satiety. Try to drink at least 8 glasses (64 ounces) of water per day.

Quality sleep

Getting enough and quality sleep is important for weight control and overall health. Lack of sleep disrupts hormone regulation and can lead to increased appetite, food cravings and weight gain. You should try to get 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

Stress Management

High stress levels can hinder weight loss and negatively affect your overall health. Find effective ways to deal with stress: practice relaxation techniques, engage in hobbies, spend time with loved ones or seek professional help if necessary.

