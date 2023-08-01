Top 5 best animated series that will interest viewers of all ages

UAportal has prepared a selection of the best animated series of 2018-2021. They fascinate with unique storylines, stunning animation, and unforgettable characters.

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power"

IMDB rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 22 minutes per episode

Year: 2018

Production: DreamWorks Animation

Adora, a young orphan who finds a magical sword that transforms her into the legendary warrior girl She'Ra. With the help of her new friends, the main character embarks on a journey to unite the Alliance of Princesses and protect the kingdom of Etheria from the evil Horde.

Video of the day

"DuckTales"

IMDB rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 22 minutes per episode

Year: 2018

Production: Disney Television Animation

The animated series tells the story of the adventures of the beloved duck family led by the adventurous Scrooge McDuck. Together with his grand-nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, the business-duck goes on exciting journeys around the world in search of treasures and legendary artifacts.

"Carmen Sandiego"

IMDB rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 22 minutes per episode

Year: 2019

Production: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Carmen Sandiego, an enigmatic thief and master of disguise, uses her skills to outwit the VILE organization and uncovers her mysterious past. This action-packed series combines globetrotting adventures, cunning heists and clever puzzles to keep viewers engaged.

"The Dragon Prince"

IMDB rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 24 minutes per episode

Year: 2018

Production: Wonderstorm

The cartoon takes us to the mythical country of Xadia, which is divided between the magical kingdoms of elves and humans. When the young human prince Ezran finds a mysterious dragon egg, he forms an alliance with the elven assassin Ryla and the young magician Callum. Together, they embark on a dangerous journey to prevent an all-out war between the nations.

"Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeas"

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Cartoons

Country: USA

Duration: 22 minutes per episode

Year: 2020

Production: DreamWorks Animation

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where people live underground. When a girl named Kipo gets out of her underground hole, she finds a bright and dangerous world inhabited by mutated creatures. Together with her friends, the protagonist embarks on a journey to reunite with her family and unravel the mysteries of her past.

Earlier, UaPortal recommended the best adventure movies and cartoons to watch with friends.

If you want to get thelatest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!