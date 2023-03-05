Top 5 best fantasy movies: immerse yourself in amazing worlds

Fantasy is one of the most creative and enjoyable genres to watch. UAportal has prepared five best movies released between 2018 and 2021 that received an IMDB rating of 7.5 or higher.

The Shape of Water

With an IMDB rating of 8, this 2017 fantasy drama film directed by Guillermo del Toro follows a mute supervisor at a high-security government laboratory who falls in love with an amphibious creature kept there. The film, shot in the U.S. and lasting 123 minutes, won four Oscars, including Best Picture.

Avengers: Endgame

This 2019 American superhero film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo has an IMDB rating of 8.4. The film is 182 minutes long and is the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It continues the events of Avengers: Infinity War, where our favorite superheroes came together to confront Thanos one last time. They must reverse his actions and restore balance to the universe.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

This 2016 British fantasy film from Warner Bros. Pictures is rated 7.5 on IMDB. Directed by David Yates, the film is based on the novel of the same name by J.K. Rowling and tells the story of magizoologist Newt Scamander, who is looking for magical creatures in New York. The film is 133 minutes long.

Coco

This 2017 animated fantasy adventure from Pixar Animation Studios has an IMDB rating of 8.4. Directed by Lee Unkrich, it tells the story of Miguel Rivera, a twelve-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. When he finds himself trapped in the Land of the Dead, he must find his great-grandfather before sunrise or he will be stuck there forever. The film lasts 109 minutes.

Tenet

It's a 2020 science fiction action thriller film directed by Christopher Nolan with an IMDB rating of 8. Starring John David Washington, who plays the main character, Protagonist, it tells the story of his mission to prevent World War III through time manipulation. The 150-minute film, shot in the UK, captivated audiences with its innovative methods of storytelling and visual effects.

