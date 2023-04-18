Top 5 action movies from 2003 to 2008: kept in suspense until the last

Action movies have always been popular among moviegoers. UAportal has compiled a list of the top five action movies released between 2003 and 2008, according to their IMDB ratings.

The Dark Knight

IMDB rating: 9.0

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Country: USA, Great Britain; Duration: 152 minutes; Year: 2008

Producer: Christopher Nolan, Charles Rowen, Emma Thomas

Starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker, this film is a dark and exciting tale of good versus evil.

In the movie "The Dark Knight", Batman, along with Commissioner Gordon and Harvey Dent, fights the Joker, a criminal who terrorizes Gotham City.

Bourne's ultimatum

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

Country: USA, Germany; Duration: 115 minutes; Year: 2007

Producer: Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, Paul L. Sandberg

The Bourne Ultimatum won three Academy Awards in 2008 for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

"The Bourne Ultimatum," tells the story of Jason Bourne, who tries to uncover the dark secrets of his past, pursued by the CIA.

007 Casino Royale

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller

Country: Great Britain, Czech Republic, USA, Germany, Bahamas, Italy

Duration: 144 minutes; Year: 2006

Producer: Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli

The movie "007 Casino Royale" won the BAFTA award in 2007 for the best sound.

"007 Casino Royale," tells the story of James Bond, tasked with stopping a terrorist financier while playing poker in a casino in Montenegro.

V means vendetta

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Action, Drama, Science Fiction

Country: USA, Great Britain, Germany; Duration: 132 minutes; Year: 2006

Producer: Joel Silver, Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski, Grant Hill

V for Vendetta won the Saturn Award for Best Science Fiction Film in 2007.

"V for Vendetta," tells the story of a masked avenger's fight against a corrupt government in a dystopian future.

Mission Serenity

IMDB rating: 7.8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA; Duration: 119 minutes; Year: 2005

Producer: Barry Mandel

Serenity won the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Performance, Long Form in 2006.

The crew of the spaceship Serenity tries to elude an assassin sent to capture a telepathic girl who holds the key to a deadly secret.

