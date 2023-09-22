Top 3 life hacks with salt: useful applications of the product in everyday life

Salt is not just a seasoning for dishes, it can also be a valuable tool for simplifying and improving everyday life. UAportal has prepared an article about alternative uses of salt and how it can make everyday tasks easier.

Cleaning stains

Ordinary salt can be a versatile and effective tool for cleaning a variety of things in the home. Sprinkle salt on a food stain on a dirty surface, add water, and rub gently with a sponge or cloth. Salt is also useful for cleaning cutting boards.

Rub the board with salt using half a lemon and rinse with water. Salt can also help remove grease stains from clothing. Make a paste of salt and laundry soap, apply it to the stain, leave it on for a few minutes, and then wash it as usual.

Eliminate unpleasant odors

Salt can be a natural and effective remedy for removing unpleasant odors. To freshen up your shoes, pour salt inside and leave it overnight to absorb moisture and odors. If your refrigerator has an unpleasant odor, place a small bowl of salt inside to absorb the stench.

Another useful use for salt is to remove odors from cutting boards. Rub the board with a mixture of salt and lemon juice, leave it on for a while, and rinse it off with water.

Removing stains

If you spill red wine on your carpet or fabric, immediately sprinkle salt on the stain to absorb the liquid. Leave the salt on for a few minutes and then vacuum or brush it off. Salt can also help remove rust stains from metal surfaces.

Make a paste of salt and lemon juice, apply it to the stained area, leave it on for a while, and then brush it off. Salt can also be used to remove tea or coffee stains from cups or mugs. Just rub the stain with salt and rinse with water.

