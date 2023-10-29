Cab or rented car: which is more profitable

In this article UAportal delves into the subtlety of comparing cabs and rented cars. Find out which transportation is more profitable.

Cost

When comparing a cab with a rental car, one of the most important parameters to pay attention to is the cost. Cabs tend to charge a fare based on time and distance, while rental cars have a fixed price for the entire rental period.

Comfort

Another important aspect is the level of comfort and convenience that each option provides. Cab services often have professionally trained drivers who know the city well and can navigate traffic efficiently.

Safety

For some people, safety is a priority when choosing a mode of transportation. Cab services usually undergo regular inspections and hire licensed drivers to ensure the safety of passengers.

Availability

Availability and affordability are also factors that can influence the decision. Cabs can be easily found in most urban areas, and with the advent of ride-sharing apps, ordering a cab has become incredibly convenient.

