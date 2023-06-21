Award-winning screenwriter and philanthropist: five facts about Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, a famous actor and director, has won the hearts of viewers with his convincing performances and remarkable talent. UAportal has prepared an article that discusses the little-known aspects of this Hollywood icon.

Screenwriter

Although Ben is widely known for his acting skills, few people know about his exceptional screenwriting abilities. In collaboration with his longtime friend and creative partner Matt Damon, Affleck co-wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed film "Good Will Hunting." This outstanding achievement earned him the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, making Affleck known as a talented artist.

Video of the day

Read also: How Angelina Jolie conquered the world and became a movie icon

Passion for philanthropy

In addition to his success in the entertainment industry, Ben is deeply committed to philanthropic endeavors. In 2010, he co-founded the "Eastern Congo Initiative", a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Batman's Journey

One of the most iconic roles in Affleck's career was playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe. However, his journey as the Caped Crusader was not limited to appearing in films. His fascination with the character has led Affleck to amass a remarkable collection of Batman memorabilia. This dedication demonstrates his genuine passion for the Dark Knight and his desire to bring the character to life on the big screen.

Read also: How Leonardo DiCaprio changed the cinema

Many awards

Affleck's contribution to the film industry has earned him many awards throughout his career. In addition to the Oscar for his screenplay, he has received critical acclaim and recognition for his roles. For his performance as Tony Mendez in "Argo", Affleck won the Golden Globe Award for Best Director and the BAFTA Award for Best Director, among other prestigious awards.

A great mentor

Ben has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, but he also prides himself on mentoring aspiring actors and directors. It is known that Affleck generously shares his knowledge and experience, providing guidance and support to emerging talent.

As a reminder, many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it is often a necessity for them. We told you how 7 famous men corrected their appearance.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!