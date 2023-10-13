Polyester fabric has a number of advantages and disadvantages that are important to consider before you start using products made of it. UAportal has prepared a list of nuances that will help you make an informed decision about the use of polyester.

Advantages of polyester fabric:

Durability

Polyester is known for its durability, which makes it a reliable choice for clothing and furniture upholstery.

Resistance to creasing

Polyester is naturally resistant to wrinkling, which allows clothes to maintain a smooth and neat appearance.

Fast drying

Thanks to its excellent moisture-repellent properties, polyester dries quickly, making it an ideal material for sportswear and outdoor clothing.

Disadvantages of polyester fabric:

Lack of breathability

Due to its synthetic nature, polyester does not allow for proper air circulation, which can cause excessive sweating and discomfort, especially in hot and humid conditions.

Sensitivity to heat

Polyester fabric has a low melting point and can warp or melt when exposed to high temperatures, making it vulnerable to damage from an iron or dryer.

Environmental impact

Polyester is derived from petrochemicals, which makes it non-biodegradable. The process of producing polyester fabric also requires significant energy consumption and emissions of harmful substances into the environment.

