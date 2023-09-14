Is it worth dyeing your hair with henna: the pros and cons of this natural dye

UAportal has prepared an overview of the pros and cons of henna dye so that readers can get an idea of the advantages and limitations of using it for hair colouring.

Pros of henna:

Natural composition

It is a natural and chemical-free alternative to traditional hair dyes. Derived from the leaves of the henna plant, it does not contain harmful ingredients such as ammonia or peroxide, which reduces the risk of damage to the hair and scalp.

Conditioning properties

Henna acts as a deep conditioner, nourishing and strengthening the hair. It makes hair soft, shiny and more manageable.

Many shades can be recreated

This colour offers versatility in terms of shades. It can be mixed with other natural ingredients, such as indigo or coffee, to create different shades and tones, allowing you to customise the colour to suit your individual preferences.

Cons of henna:

Colour range

Although the paint offers a variety of shades, it is primarily known for its red tones. If someone is looking for a different colour, such as blonde or black, henna may not be the best choice. In addition, when applying this dye to dark hair, the effect can be completely invisible.

Application process

Applying henna can be a time-consuming process. To do this, you need to mix the dye and conditioner, apply it evenly to the hair and leave it on for several hours. This may not be suitable for those with an active lifestyle.

Fading

Henna tends to gradually fade over time, especially with frequent shampooing. Regular touch-ups may be required to maintain the desired colour intensity.

