A list of the best thrillers of 2005-10 for thrill seekers

UAportal prepared a list of the best thrillers released between 2005 and 2010. All of them have exciting plots and have been highly praised by critics.

Prestige

IMDB rating: 8.5

Genre: Thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 130 min. Year: 2007

Director: Christopher Nolan

This award-winning film tells the story of two rivals in late 19th century London who engage in a fierce rivalry to create the greatest illusion ever seen. "The Prestige" is an incredibly intense and complex thriller that will keep viewers in tension until the very end.

Saw III

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: Thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 108 min. Year: 2006

Director: Darren Lynn Bousman

"Saw III" follows the enigmatic personality of Jigsaw, who kidnaps people and puts them in life-threatening situations as part of his perverted game. This part of the franchise will surely leave the audience in shock with its twists and turns that will lead to a thrilling finale.

The Dark Knight

IMDB rating: 9/10

Genre: Action thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 152 min. Year: 2008

Director: Christopher Nolan

"The Dark Knight" is a film by Christopher Nolan starring Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as the Joker. The film was a huge success both critically and commercially and is considered one of the best superhero films ever made. The film tells the story of Batman's attempt to stop the Joker, who is wreaking havoc in Gotham City.

Shutter Island

IMDB rating: 8

Genre: Thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 138 min. Year: 2010

Director: Martin Scorsese

"Shutter Island" follows Teddy Daniels, a US Marshal who investigates a disappearance at Ashecliffe Hospital located on Shutter Island, an isolated mental institution off the coast of Massachusetts. This psychological thriller keeps the audience in suspense until the most unexpected ending, making it one of Scorsese's most gripping films.

Munich

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: Thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 164 min. Year: 2005

Director: Steven Spielberg

Munich follows Avner Kaufman, an Israeli Mossad agent tasked with tracking down the Palestinian terrorists responsible for killing eleven Israeli athletes during the 1972 Munich Olympics. This suspenseful spy thriller combines fact and fiction to tell a gripping story of revenge and morality.

