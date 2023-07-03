She starred for a magazine at the age of 17 and received $20 million for the role: the story of Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, a famous actress and model, has come a long way in the entertainment industry. UAportal has prepared a list of little-known aspects that shed light on Diaz's outstanding achievements and contributions.

Teenage start in the modeling business

At the age of 16, Cameron Diaz started her career by signing a contract with Elite Model Management. This fateful decision led her to the world of modeling, laying the foundation for her future success. Diaz's career flourished, and she moved from the modeling industry to the category of recognized actresses, appearing in such films as The Mask, Charlie's Angels, and Shrek.

First magazine cover at the age of 17

An important milestone in Diaz's career was her appearance on the cover of Seventeen magazine in July 1990 at the age of 17. This achievement served as a stepping stone for her rise to fame and made her a recognizable face in the entertainment industry. With this breakthrough, Diaz's potential as an actress began to attract attention, which set the stage for her further achievements.

Breakthrough role at the age of 21

Diaz's talent shone brightly when she landed the role of Tina Carlisle, a charming lounge singer in the 1994 blockbuster The Mask. Remarkably, at only 21 years old, her performance captivated audiences and critics alike, solidifying her position as an A-list actress. The praise she received for her role as Tina Carlisle earned her a nomination for the prestigious MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, which was an important turning point in her career.

The voice of Princess Fiona

In 2001, Cameron Diaz demonstrated her versatility by lending her voice to her beloved Princess Fiona in the classic animated film Shrek. The movie not only became a box office sensation, but also spawned a successful franchise.

Diaz's performance as the silly princess was widely recognized and loved by audiences of all ages. This work demonstrated her ability to handle different roles and strengthened her status in the entertainment world.

Record earnings

In 2003, Cameron Diaz made history by becoming only the third actress in history to earn a staggering $20 million for a single role. This remarkable achievement was made possible by her role in the action-packed movie Charlie's Angels: Full Metal Jacket".

Diaz's performance as one of the three main characters contributed to the film's huge success, grossing over $259 million worldwide. Her remarkable talent, combined with her undeniable screen presence, has elevated her to the rank of the highest paid actresses in the industry.

