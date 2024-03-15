Many people value coffee as an indispensable element of the morning ritual, but not everyone knows that some additives can turn ordinary coffee into a real elixir.

According to She finds, while there are additives that can be harmful and should be avoided, there are also some that can make your morning cup of coffee not only more enjoyable but also good for your heart health.

Lisa Andrews, PhD, a nutritionist and therapeutic dietitian, shared that ingredients like oat milk, cinnamon, and cocoa can have a positive impact on heart health.

Oat milk

According to Andrews, oat milk is not only a pleasant-tasting plant-based substitute for regular milk and cream, but also an effective way to maintain heart health by lowering cholesterol levels.

Commercially available kinds of oat milk, which contain up to 2 grams of fiber per serving, can significantly improve your daily fiber intake, which is important for the heart.

Cocoa

Andrews also recommends adding cocoa to coffee as a way to strengthen the heart.

"Cocoa is a source of antioxidants as well as fiber," says the nutritionist. "A tablespoon of cocoa contains 2 grams of dietary fiber, but its benefits are not limited to this. Studies show that regular consumption of cocoa with milk can reduce the level of "bad" cholesterol and increase the level of "good" cholesterol.

Adding a spoonful of cocoa to your coffee can be an easy way to get an extra dose of heart-healthy energy.

Cinnamon

Adding a small amount of cinnamon to your morning drink can not only enrich its flavor but also help strengthen your heart.

"Cinnamon contains antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation and cholesterol levels," Andrews said.

Scientific studies based on the use of cinnamon extract have shown its effectiveness in the fight against cholesterol. In addition, cinnamon has been found to have a positive effect on lowering glucose, insulin, and cholesterol levels in individuals with high serum glucose, further supporting its value as an ingredient for heart health. It can also help increase metabolic rate.

