The fastest way to clean your microwave: tips from the pros

has prepared a selection of professional tips that will help you quickly and efficiently clean your microwave.

Vinegar and water solution

Start by mixing equal parts white vinegar and water in a microwave-safe bowl. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat it on high for a few minutes until the solution boils. The steam generated by the mixture will eat away any dirt or stains.

Then carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside of the microwave with a damp cloth or sponge. The acidic properties of vinegar will also help eliminate unpleasant odors.

Lemon juice and baking soda paste

In a small bowl, mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with two tablespoons of baking soda. Stir until a paste forms. Apply it to the inside of the microwave, especially on stubborn stains.

Leave it on for a few minutes to let it work. Then wipe the microwave with a damp cloth or sponge. Lemon juice acts as a natural deodorizer, leaving your microwave smelling fresh and clean.

Steam cleaning with citrus fruits

Cut a lemon or orange in half and squeeze the juice into a microwave-safe bowl. Add the citrus halves and fill the bowl with water until it is half full. Place the bowl in the microwave and heat it on high power for a few minutes until the water begins to boil and release steam. It will help dissolve dirt or food particles. Then carefully remove the bowl and wipe the inside of the microwave with a cloth or sponge. The citrus flavor will leave your microwave oven smelling delicious.

