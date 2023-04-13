We offer you another recipe for the festive table - spicy tuna salad with honey dressing.

For cooking you will need:

– 180 g of canned tuna;

– salad leaves;

- two potatoes;

- one tomato;

- one egg;

- half a lemon;

- 1 tablespoon of grainy mustard;

– 1.5 teaspoons of honey;

- 3 tablespoons of olive oil;

- salt, pepper to taste.

Boil potatoes in a jacket, and a hard-boiled egg. Cut the potato into cubes, and the egg into slices.

Drain the liquid from the canned tuna and mash it with a fork.

Cut the tomato into slices. Tear the salad with your hands.

Prepare the sauce:

Mix olive oil, honey, mustard, and juice of half a lemon, add salt and pepper to taste.

Place salad leaves, potatoes, tuna, tomato, and egg on a large plate. Drizzle with dressing and toss.

