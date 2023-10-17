When it comes to using a microwave oven, you need to take certain precautions to protect yourself and avoid potential accidents. UAportal has prepared a list of foods that should never be heated in a microwave oven to prevent explosions, damage, and unpleasant cleanup.

Eggs and grapes

Reheating eggs in the microwave can cause them to explode and leave behind dirt in the microwave. Another food that should not be microwaved is grapes. Grapes have a high water content and can explode when heated, which can cause damage to the microwave and create a health hazard.

Bread with a crispy crust

Reheating bread in the microwave can cause it to get soggy and lose its texture. It is best to reheat crusty bread in a conventional oven or toaster oven to maintain its texture.

In addition, other crispy foods, such as fried chicken or French fries, should not be reheated in the microwave. It makes them soft and less crispy, which makes the food less tasty.

Fruits or vegetables with peel

Foods such as potatoes and apples can produce steam when heated in the microwave, which can cause them to explode. To reheat such foods safely, it is recommended to pierce the skin with a fork or make small cuts to allow the steam to escape. This will prevent a potential hazard.

Alcohol

Finally, foods containing alcohol should not be heated in the microwave. When heated, alcohol can quickly evaporate and potentially ignite, creating a fire hazard. It is important to heat alcoholic products using other methods, such as on a stove or in a conventional oven.

