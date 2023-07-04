Five celebrities who became parents of twins: double happiness

The birth of a child is an extraordinary event, but imagine how nice it is to know that you are expecting not one, but two babies! Many celebrities have been lucky enough to become parents of twins, and it's safe to say that their lives have been filled with double love, laughter and excitement.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony: A dynamic duo

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony exchanged vows, and four years later, their family expanded with the arrival of twins Emme and Maximilian. Although Jennifer and Mark eventually went their separate ways, their focus is still on co-parenting and maintaining a harmonious relationship for the sake of their children.

In fact, the former couple even collaborated on a music album, demonstrating their friendship and love for the twins. During an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Jennifer said: "We're just in a really good place and the kids are spending more time with the two of us together and seeing us work together. Staying close is good for the whole family."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z: A double dose of destiny

In 2017, Beyoncé and Jay-Z added two newborns to their family, Rumi and Sir. Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement blew up the internet and became one of the most popular posts on Instagram.

Since then, the couple has preferred to keep the life of their twins a secret, occasionally showing fans precious family moments. Beyoncé once shared with Us Weekly: "The girl is really going to rule the world, and the boy, like his dad, is calm and unruffled."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: expanding their unique family

During their marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have expanded their family through both adoption and biological means. In 2008, Angelina gave birth to their youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne.

Although they do not attract attention, they are following in their mother's footsteps in the field of philanthropy. In 2019, the twins were spotted selling dog treats at a local dog park to support the animal rescue organization Hope for Paws.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick: Double admiration

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's family doubled in size when they gave birth to twin girls, Marion and Tabitha, in 2009 with the help of a surrogate mother. Although the couple prefers to keep their children's lives out of the public eye, SJP went on Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the twins' birthday.

"You have turned our lives upside down, filled and continue to fill all the remaining space with endless surprises, romance, sentimentality, art, and a generosity of love we never knew we had," she wrote lovingly.

Kim Johnson and Robert Herjavec: Joy multiplies

In 2018, twins Haven and Hudson appeared in the lives of Kim Johnson and Robert Herjavec. Kim describes her adorable duo affectionately, saying, "Haven, our little girl is the boss. I think it's a girly thing. And Hudson, he's just the happiest little guy."

"He just adores his sister. But they're both so cute and adorable and they're starting to interact, so it's nice to see," Kim said in an interview with HollywoodLife.

