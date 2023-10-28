Five bad habits that age the skin: how to avoid them

UAportal has prepared a material about the influence of lifestyle habits on the skin aging process. Discover practical tips and ideas for taking care of your appearance, which improve and maintain youthful skin.

Protect your skin from the sun

One of the most damaging habits for the skin is excessive sun exposure. Harmful ultraviolet rays can cause premature aging, wrinkles and sun spots.

Avoid smoking and passive smoking

Smoking negatively affects your overall health and accelerates skin aging. The chemicals in cigarettes can cause collagen breakdown, leading to sagging and wrinkles.

Secondly smoke can also have negative effects. Consider quitting smoking and limit the effects of secondhand smoke.

Keep your body hydrated

Dehydration negatively affects the health of the skin, leads to its dullness and early aging. Drinking enough water every day can help keep your skin firm and supple.

Get enough sleep

Lack of quality sleep accelerates the aging process and causes skin problems. During sleep, the body repairs and regenerates skin cells, promoting younger-looking skin. Try to get 7-9 hours of sleep and establish a relaxed bedtime routine.

Adhere to a healthy diet

A nutritious diet has a direct impact on the health and appearance of your skin. Include in your diet fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats, as they contain essential nutrients and antioxidants that promote collagen synthesis and fight stress.

