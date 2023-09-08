Five things not to buy at discounts: how not to waste money

It is important to take into account the potential risks associated with the purchase of certain goods during promotions. Uaportal has prepared material to help you identify tempting offers and avoid wasting money.

Electronics

Discounted prices may seem tempting, but it is important to take into account the quality and reliability of the products. The electronics often sold during promotions are old models or equipment with limited functionality.

It is advisable to buy newer models that offer better performance and durability. In addition, refurbished electrical appliances should be handled with caution, as they may have hidden defects that could cause problems in the future.

Things that are currently in fashion

Promotions often tempt people to buy fashionable items at discounted prices. However, it is important to remember that fashion trends come and go quickly.

What may be in fashion now may be outdated the very next day. Instead of spending money on trendy items, it is recommended to invest in classic, high-quality clothing that will last longer and never go out of style.

Cosmetics

Don't be tempted to buy cosmetics during promotions. Many beauty products have a very limited shelf life and buying them just because they're on sale can turn into a waste.

Before you buy any cosmetic product, it's important to consider whether it suits your skincare or make-up habits. It's better to buy products that you need.

Kitchen appliances

Although promotions can offer great deals on kitchen appliances, it is important to be careful when considering buying cheap products. Low-quality appliances may not last long and will cost more in the long run.

Before purchasing any kitchen appliance, it is recommended that you read the brand, its reviews and compare prices in different stores. It is worth giving preference to more durable and reliable devices that will serve you for many years.

Seasonal goods

Promotions offer to but seasonal items such as holiday decorations or summer gear at discounted prices. However, it is important to consider whether you will use these items in the future.

Seasonal items usually have a short lifespan and can take up a lot of space in your closet. Before you buy any seasonal item, it is advisable to think about whether it will be durable and relevant in the next season.

