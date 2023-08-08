Five simple and effective ways to extend the freshness of food

UAportal has prepared tips on how to keep food fresh for longer. By following these recommendations, you can minimise food waste and enjoy fresh, tasty food.

Proper storage

One of the most important tips is to store perishable foods, such as meat and dairy products, in the fridge at temperatures below 4°C. This helps slow down the growth of bacteria and prevents spoilage. It is also important to store dry foods such as grains and cereals in airtight containers to protect them from moisture and pests.

First come, first served

Using a first-come, first-served method can help prevent food waste and ensure that older foods are used before newer ones. When organising your fridge, newly purchased food should be placed behind older food. This way, the foods that have been stale will be used first, reducing the likelihood that they will expire or spoil.

Correct use

Proper use of food is crucial to maintaining its shelf life. It is always important to wash your hands before handling food to prevent the transfer of bacteria. In addition, you should avoid recontamination by using separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat, poultry and seafood.

Freezing

Freezing is a great way to preserve food and extend its shelf life. Use airtight containers or freezer bags to freeze food, trying to keep as much air out as possible. The bags should have a date on them to keep track of their freshness. It is also advisable to freeze food in smaller portions to make thawing easier and reduce waste.

Regular cleaning

Regular cleaning of your fridge is essential to maintaining food freshness. Expired or spoilt food should be thrown away immediately to prevent the spread of bacteria or mould. Shelves, drawers and containers should be wiped down with a mild detergent to remove any unpleasant odours or residues.

